Lions members Garry Elston, Graeme Jamieson and Noel Backman with Josh Howard and Steve Brooker from the Coffs Harbour Hardwood Mill.
News

Cemetary gets new lease of life

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
26th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
THE Orara Valley Lions Club has facilitated the reconstruction of the Glenreagh cemetery entrance.

With the help of Coffs Harbour Hardwood Mill, who donated timber and helped with installation of a new headboard above the gate, the club have given the small village cemetery a facelift.

Noel Backman from the Lions Club thanked the mill for their time and effort in creating the sign before indicating the club would now work on repainting the fences.

The work comes just months after the site was left a mess after hoons drove onto the grounds.

There was community outrage when in March large tyre marks were left around the gravestones at the historic site.

READ MORE: Historic cemetery damaged by hoons

The vandalism led some people to call for the site to be permanently locked to prevent it happening again.

Tyre marks at the Glenreagh cemetery was vandalised.
Mr Backman said the work was not in response to the vandalism, rather a replacement of the previous entrance which had rotted away over time.

Coffs Coast Advocate

