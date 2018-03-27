Cello with love

MUSICIANS of the highest calibre will bring their unique personalities to the stage for an entertaining and enjoyable performance.

Renat and Hila Yusupov, renowned Australian musicians originally from Uzbekistan will present an evening of popular classical cello masterpieces that will inincluding Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1, Paganini's Variations on One String on a Theme from 'Moses in Egypt' by Rossini, Massenet's Meditation, works by J.S. Bach, Saint-Saens, Monti and more.

The program will also include a unique collection of melodies from Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Israel, masterfully arranged for cello and piano.

These pieces have rarely been presented in Australia and will intrigue the listeners with their beauty, energy and delight.

The program has been presented extensively throughout Australia's main cities and will bring an unforgettable evening to the audience.

Where: St. John's Anglican Church, 2 Maclean Street.

When: Friday, April 5 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Visit goo.gl/qASccY or call 0417 498 502.