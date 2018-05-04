Royal wedding: Charlotte, George to play starring role

MEGHAN Markle's wedding to Prince Harry is expected to be the wedding of the year, with an A-list guest to match.

While the couple is not inviting many of Ms Markle's family members, there will surely be plenty of celebrity friends in attendance, with high-profile roles for the famous family.

As May 19 draws near, here's a glimpse into the likely roles and responsibilities for various friends and family members - with even an Australian soap star in the running for a possible invite.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an official engagement photo. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

THE CHILDREN

The royal nieces and nephews are likely to make an appearance as flower girls and page boys at the event, The Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews reports.

Princess Charlotte, 3, proved she's got the sass in a brief appearance at the Lindo Wing this month where she showed off her royal wave. She's also had flower girl duties before, at the wedding of Pippa Middleton in May 2017.

Ivy Mulroney, 4, could also make an appearance as the daughter of Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben. She appears used to the spotlight, having made frequent appearances in fashion photoshoot's and her mother's Instagram account.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both in the bridal party for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews last year. Picture: AFP PHOTO / POOL / Justin TALLIS.

The twin daughters of Benita Litt are also thought to be included in the line-up, as Meghan has been their "fairy godmother" in the past, The Sun reports.

Prince George, 4, will also be included as a page boy in the royal line up, while brother Prince Louis will likely stay at home as he will be less than one month old.

Jasper Dyer, the son of one of Harry's best friends, Mark Dyer, could also be included as he is one of Prince Harry's godchildren.

Princess Charlotte has experience as a flower girl for her Auntie Pippa, Kate Middleton’s sister. Picture: AFP/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Prince George was also a pageboy at Pippa Middleton’s wedding, while Princess Charlotte can be seen with her mum. Picture: AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS



THE FAMILY

Senior members of the royal family will be there, arriving in order of seniority as is custom. Meghan's parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle Snr will attend with her father expected to walk her down the aisle.

Meghan's older half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Markle, are unlikely to attend, especially given high profile swipes at their sister in recent weeks.

Thomas Markle Jr, 51, recently wrote a letter to Prince Harry saying "Meghan is obviously not the right woman for you" and that it could be the "biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

THE BRIDAL PARTY

Meghan's bridesmaids are likely to include Jessica Mulroney, a former Suits co-star she has travelled to Italy with and who also runs a wedding styling business.

University friend Lindsay Roth could also feature, seeing as Meghan has previously served as a bridesmaid for her.

Royals wedding's traditionally have small bridal parties however, it's unclear if Meghan will follow this tradition. Other names in the mix include fashion designer Misha Nonoo and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra.

Jessica Mulroney, who is tipped to be Meghan Markle's maid of honour. Her daughter Ivy could also be a page girl. Picture: Jessica Mulroney/Instagram.

Prince Harry will have Prince Willia m as his best man, who joked his younger brother asked him "down on one knee".

Some of Prince Harry's best friends could also serve as ushers including Tom Inskip, brothers Tom and Charlie Van Straubenzee, Mark Dyer and Arthur Landon, The Sun reports.

THE GUESTS

Last month Victoria Beckham all but confirmed she and husband David Beckham would be attending the royal wedding.

"I, ummm, I don't know," Victoria responded when asked if they were attending, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"She's totally going," Corden replied, to which Victoria didn't argue.

Victoria and David also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

Also attending is Ms Markle's close friend, actor Priyanka Chopra, who told US Weekly last month she was still deciding what she would wear.

Chopra and Ms Markle first met while attending ELLE's Women in Television dinner in 2016.

Ms Markle's Suits co-stars are also expected to be among the guests, with an insider telling Hello! magazine last month "cast and key executives" of the series will be there.

Ms Markle is close with her on-screen love interest Patrick J. Adams and co-star Abigail Spencer.

Serena Williams is widely speculated to be getting an invite, having been a friend of Ms Markle's for years.

Made in Chelsea star Millie Macintosh is also rumoured to be attending, with Ms Markle friends with the reality TV star since 2016.

Meghan on the set of Suits with co-star Patrick J. Adams. Picture: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Another possible attendee is former Home and Away star Pia Miller, who Ms Markle previously interviewed for her now-defunct blog The Tig.

Ms Markle also regrammed a quote of Miller's on her profile, while the Australian actor shared an Instagram post congratulating the Suits star on her engagement last year.

When it comes to the entertainment, several big name UK artists have dropped hints they may be performing.

In February, Mel B told talk show The Real that she had received an invitation to the wedding along with the other Spice Girls.

Pia Miller at Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

However, Mel C later told E! News her former bandmate had been joking and the Spice Girls weren't invited.

Perhaps most tellingly, Elton John has cancelled his May 18 and 19 Las Vegas performance dates, paving the way for him to perform at the wedding.

The singer has a special connection to the royal princes, having performed Candle in the Wind at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.

Serena Williams is a longtime friend of Meghan Markle. Picture: AFP/Angela Weiss.

About 600 people have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel.

They will also invite 2640 members of the public on the day including 1200 people, who have demonstrated strong leadership in their communities.

The 1200 will also have access to the Windsor Castle grounds.