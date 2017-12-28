Menu
Celebrity French chef is Bello's Aussie Day guest

TASTE TREAT: Chef David Bitton is Australia Day 2018 special guest of Bellingen Shire Council.
RENOWNED chef David Bitton has been named Bellingen Shire's Australia Day Ambassador for 2018.

Born in France, David began his apprenticeship in Paris at the age of 15 and moved to Australia on Anzac Day 1991 to continue his stream of success in both Sydney and Melbourne restaurants.

In 2000 he began Bitton Gourmet as a small coffee shop but this has now expanded into a thriving business ranging from restaurants to books and now products sold through 600 fine food stores across the globe.

Bellingen Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said Bitton is a creator and visionary.

"He takes great pride In giving back to small businesses and mentors by drawing on his own experiences and mistakes made,” he said.

"David is passionate about the food industry and is always up to date with the latest movements and trends.

"It will be a real honour to host such a talented and inspirational guest and I hope David will take the opportunity to sample some of the local cuisine as well as seeing first hand the focus our community has on local food.”

The official Bellingen Shire Australia Day Community Awards presentation will be held on Friday, January 26, at the Urunga Foreshore in Morgo Street.

The event commences at 8.30am with flag raising and morning tea followed by the official citizenship and awards ceremonies at 9.30am.

Topics:  australia day bellingen bellingen australia day ceremony 2018 bellingen shire council cr dominic king david bitton urunga foreshores

