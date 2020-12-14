Celebrities lose COVID-19 battle

A Hollywood actor and country music star are among the latest celebrities who have lost their battles with COVID-19.

Carol Sutton, a US actor who had parts in Steel Magnolias and Monster's Ball and was regarded the "Queen of New Orleans" theatre scene tragically lost her coronavirus fight aged 76.

And Charley Pride, country music's first black superstar, also died of complications from COVID-19 at 86.

The Pelican Brief star Sutton was treated in Touro Infirmary hospital New Orleans, before she passed away on Thursday, US-time, her rep confirmed.

She was remembered as the "Queen of New Orleans" theatre.

"Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theatre, having graced the stages across the city for decades," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.

"The world may recognise her from her performances in movies and on TV - whether it's Treme or Claws, or Runaway Jury or Queen Sugar - but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as 4000 Miles and A Raisin in the Sun."

Meantime, Pride died in Dallas on Saturday, US time, his publicist confirmed.

He regularly toured Australia during his illustrious career and last visited in 2019 for a tour celebrating 50 years in the music business.

Pride released dozens of albums and sold more than 25 million records during a career that began in the mid-1960s.

His hits included Kiss an Angel Good Morning, Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone, Burgers and Fries, Mountain of Love, and Someone Loves You Honey.

"They used to ask me how it feels to be the 'first coloured country singer'," he told The Dallas Morning News in 1992.

"Then 'first black country singer'. Now I'm the 'first African American country singer'. That's about the only thing that's changed."

Receiving an award in his honour in 2008, Pride said he didn't focus on race.

"My older sister one time said, 'Why are you singing THEIR music?'" Pride had said.

"But we all understand what the y'all-and-us-syndrome has been. See, I never as an individual accepted that, and I truly believe that's why I am where I am today."

Tributes have poured in from Hollywood, where Pride was remembered as a legend.

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Originally published as Celebrities lose COVID-19 battle

Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly (2/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride opened the door for so many including me. He took down walls and barriers meant to divide. He became a bridge of music for music lovers who found they had way more in common than they had different. pic.twitter.com/Cn1g7103q5 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) December 13, 2020