Celebrating the century

"BE honest with people and polite to everybody”.

These words of advice are from a man who has just reached the milestone that's marked by a letter from the Queen.

Ernest Selwyn Hedditch, aka Sel, turned 100 earlier this week and celebrated the momentous occasion with friends and family.

Around 40 people travelled from around the state to come to the party.

"I thought I would reach 100, I try to be optimistic,” Sel said.

Born in Wagga Wagga on March 14, 1917, Sel came to Woolgoolga in 1966 after purchasing land to build the house he lives in today.

Sel was the secretary for the Woolgoolga Seahorses and part of Waftam, a social golf club where he was the oldest player when he stopped playing in his early nineties.

In 1947, Sel married his wife, who has passed away, and has five children who come to visit him.

"Take an interest in the local matters that are going around,” was the other piece of advice when asked about the secrets to reaching 100.

Sel had considerable experience in newspaper reporting, local government and was appointed the first shire clerk at Litchfield Shire Council in the Northern Territory which was the first local government to be set up in the state.

"I wasn't a very good tennis player but I was a first grade cricket player.”

After 100 years, Sel is still hopeful of buying a winning lottery ticket.