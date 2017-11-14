Menu
Celebrating regional producers and businesses

KEEP IT LOCAL: Lyndey Milan at Foodcon 2017.
PRODUCERS and food businesses came together to showcase, learn and connect with others at FoodCon.

The event was made up of expert talks, networking activities, delicious local food and the producers showcase.

Lyndey Milan, a champion of Australian regional food was the guest speaker and offered her insider secrets to developing a thriving food destination.

"I love nothing better than going out to regional Australia and celebrating what each region does,” Lyndey said.

"One of my big messages for the day was where's the local produce? I couldn't find a menu that celebrated local produce, where is it?

"The community needs to support each other, everybody needs to pull together because if you get more tourists here, everyone benefits.

"Food connect is a fantastic start and the fact that Coffs Coast Food collective has been formed, I think is the beginning and you will just see the benefits coming from that.

For more information on the event, visit foodcon.com.au

