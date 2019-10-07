CLARENCE+ Celebrating our little corner

Welcome back readers as we plunge into our seventh issue of Clarence+ and mark the third anniversary since its launch in the spring of 2016.

It's been a labour of love (and some moments of mad panic) over that time but the encouraging reader feedback and loyal business partners out there are the reason we're still here so we hope this issue continues to foster that fine relationship.

There are so many awesome people and facets to life in the Clarence Valley worthy of showcasing so there's never a shortage of fresh ideas but we'd love to hear what you think about the magazine and whether there's anything or anyone you would like to see featured in its pages.

Having a point of difference to other publications is what we strive for so don't hold back if you think we are missing something you feel deserves the Clarence+ treatment.

This issue's coverstar comedian Zoe Coombs Marr certainly does warrant our attention. The former Grafton kid has been taking the stand up world by storm not just here in Australia but in comedy hotspots around the world.

Clarence+ was lucky enough to grab her for a chat in between jetting back and forth to find out how she ended up from hosting talent nights at school to the stage in Edinburgh alongside the like of Hannah Gadsby.

We also meet the extraordinary Mark Winmill whose performance skill as a circus burlesque that takes him from the quite life in Ulmarra to venues around the world. He will be bringing his internationally lauded show to this year's Jacaranda Festival.

On the food front we chat to Gate to Plate chef and Yamba's local food hero chef Zac Roberts while winewriter Max Crus devote his tastebuds the world's first purple wine, which is sure to be a hit during the Jacaranda season.

We also feature five inspiring women doing remarkable things in their own corners of the Clarence from goal kicking careers, to reinvigorating lost passions to making their mark in the creative space.

It's also peak growing time out in the garden and this issue Bree Hiatt talks about the benefits of that and how its goodness can extend beyond your own backyard.

Speaking of backyards it's great to see interest and activity in our little corner of the world gaining such momentum, the infrastructure springing up around us bringing a wealth of new people and new ideas to the region. It's exciting times and we'll be eagerly watching as we enter a new phase here in the beautiful Clarence Valley.

Enjoy this issue and see you for issue 8.

CONTRIBUTORS

kathryn lewis

Kathryn Lewis moved to the Clarence Valley nine months ago to start her journalism career at The Daily Examiner and escape Melbourne's ridiculous weather. When she's not covering court or general news, you will find her at the beach, playing netball or exploring her new home.

shannon sullivan Contributed

Shannon Sullivan has worked with some of the country's leading digital platforms and now brings that marketing knowledge to the Clarence Valley and The Daily Examiner the publisher of Clarence+. You can see some of her happy clients' print contributions in this issue. When she's not on the business beat she likes to op shop, work on her vintage advertising collection and wind down with a cocktail or two.

max crus contributor

For someone who had called a non-wine region home more than a couple of decades, wine writer Max Crus has done okay musing about the stuff since he arrived here. His weekly contributions can be seen in the The Daily Examiner and covering a broad range of topics amongst the irreverant wine reviews, including politics, social issues and a general whinge about domestic life. He reviews the world's first purple wine in this issue.