Celebrating midwives

CELEBRATION: International Day of the Midwife will be celebrated at Coffs Harbour Health Campus on Saturday, May 5.

SUPPORTING families and bringing babies into the world, midwives play an important role in the community and it's time to recognise the work they do.

Each year there are about 1100 babies born in the Coffs Harbour area and midwives and midwifery students work together to support and care for women and families through pregnancy, childbirth and early parenting.

To acknowledge the important contribution midwives play in our society, International Day of the Midwife will be celebrated around the world on Saturday, May 5 and Coffs Harbour will be hosting a morning and afternoon tea.

Mid North Coast Local Health District clinical midwifery consultant Frances Guy said she feels honoured to be a midwife and share what is a special time for families as they welcome in a new life.

"International Day of the Midwife provides an occasion for midwives to celebrate this work with families and friends and the wider community.”

Coffs Harbour Health Campus and Southern Cross University is hosting a morning tea in the hospital's main courtyard.

Southern Cross University senior lecturer in midwifery Dr Elaine Jefford said: "A highlight of the morning will be the opportunity to acknowledge our wonderful midwives and next generation of midwives from Southern Cross University with the presentation of the 2017 Coffs Harbour Health Campus Midwife of the Year and Southern Cross University Student Midwife of the Year.”

Parents, babies, pregnant women and anyone else with an interest in midwifery are invited to attend the community morning tea, starting at 10am and ending at noon.

There will be an afternoon tea held at the Botanical Gardens from 2pm.