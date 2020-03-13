Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Solitary Island Lighthouse.
South Solitary Island Lighthouse.
News

Celebrating iconic lighthouse’s 140th anniversary

13th Mar 2020 11:00 AM

A FLOTILLA of powerboats and yachts will set sail this weekend, marking the 140th anniversary of the South Solitary Islands Lighthouse.

Now considered one of the most isolated lighthouses in NSW, its rich history stems back to its construction in 1880, when keepers could only communicate with the mainland with a signal lamp or heliograph.

The lighthouse was automated in 1975, and today the island is only accessible to the public for two weekends a year.

On Sunday, March 15, the Yacht Club and Friends of the South Solitary Island Lighthouse (FOSSIL) are holding a sail out to the island and back to celebrate the lighthouse's anniversary.

Fundraising on the day will be put towards the FOSSIL volunteers who are undertaking restoration works on the original lighthouse keepers' homes.

Sailing and motor boats are all welcome to the regatta starting at 10am.

Everyone is then welcome to get back and support the Yacht Club with a barbecue and drinks on offer.

For more information, call the Yacht Club on 6652 4390.

coffs harbour yacht club fundraiser lighthouse south solitary island
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire victims forced out of holiday homes ahead of Easter

        premium_icon Fire victims forced out of holiday homes ahead of Easter

        News A surge in accommodation bookings ahead of the Easter break is forcing bushfire victims out of holiday homes, the State Recovery Coordinator has said.

        Case dismissed in day surgery drama

        premium_icon Case dismissed in day surgery drama

        News Insufficient evidence surrounding allegations in medical matter.

        ON THE MARKET: 20+ Coffs Coast businesses for sale

        premium_icon ON THE MARKET: 20+ Coffs Coast businesses for sale

        News From restaurants, motels, hair salons, transport services and more.

        Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        News ‘A true entrepreneur and visionary thinker’