Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CURRYFEST 2018
CURRYFEST 2018 Jasmine Minhas
News

Celebrating culture and cuisine at Curryfest 2018

Jasmine Minhas
by
29th Sep 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of locals and visitors gathered at Wooglooolga's Beach St to celebrate Indian culture, cuisine and dance today.

The afternoon rain wasn't enough to put a damper on this year's Curryfest celebrations, with crowds turning up for one of the region's annual signature events.

Festival goers enjoyed performances from Bhangra dancers and live musicians, while enjoying fine foods and soaking in the atmosphere of the beachside of Woogloolga.

See the photos below.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Police call on residents to be more 'security-conscious'

    premium_icon Police call on residents to be more 'security-conscious'

    News A RECENT spate of break-ins in parts of Coffs Harbour has prompted local police to issue a warning to locals to lock up and ensure their properties are secure.

    Reckless: Burnout on national highway leave police fuming

    Reckless: Burnout on national highway leave police fuming

    News VIDEO: Ute driver pulls a burnout on the Pacific Highway

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    News "I was beyond comprehension with pain and other symptoms.”

    Local Partners