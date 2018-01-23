Celebrate with the brightest people around

Menu
Fluro Friday Woolgoolga are holding an Australia Day special morning.
KICK start your Australia Day celebrations in bright colours while floating in the beautiful ocean off Woolgoolga with a funk-free crowd.

Fluro Friday Woolgoolga is holding an Australia Day special event and inviting everyone down to Woolgoolga Main Beach with inflatables for a fun morning.

Don't have an inflatable or not keen on the ocean? No worries, there will still be plenty of activities to enjoy from thong throwing competitions to a barbecue breakfast run by Woolgoolga Marine Rescue.

The Fluro Friday crowd meets every week and wears bright clothes to start a conversation and show support for people suffering from depression and anxiety.

Everyone is invited to come along to Fluro Friday as it's all about being near the ocean and enjoying the salt water with supportive and like-minded people.

Head down from 6.30am to enjoy the activities and grab breakfast from 7.30am.

Topics:  australia day fluro friday woolgoolga

