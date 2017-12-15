Celebrate with carols this weekend

Dancers from Woolgoolga Dance Studio at Carols by the Sea, Woolgoolga.

Dancers from Woolgoolga Dance Studio at Carols by the Sea, Woolgoolga. Leigh Jensen

Christmas lunch

What: There's no excuse to be alone this Christmas with an open lunch full of traditional Christmas festive food at the Uniting Church hall. People of all walks of life are invited to come along from 11.30am for drinks and nibbles. All are welcome to a meal of good food coupled with fun in the hope no one will eat along on Christmas Day.

Where: Uniting Church hall, Trafalgar St, Woolgoolga.

When: Christmas Day from 11.30am.

Phone 6654 1887 if you'd like to attend so the church has an estimate of numbers.

Uniting Church will offer their Christmas lunch once again this year. Rachel Vercoe

Woolgoolga Mitre 10 Carols by the Sea

What: Sit back with the family and enjoy a night of Christmas carols by the sea. There will be performances from The Toads and MC The Smiley's, food, drinks and treats and even a visit from the big man is red, Santa Claus. Bring along a picnic blanket and warm up your vocal chords.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Today from 6pm.

Harbourside markets

What: With a philosophy of locally made and locally grown, you'll find a wide range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and handmade art and craft. Take a stroll through the the stalls, grab a bite to eat, sit down on the undercover seating and enjoy a day by the beach.

Where: Marina Dr, Coffs Harbour.

When: Tomorrow, 8am-2pm.

Harbourside markets. Rachel Vercoe

Moonee Beach Tavern and CHART beach volleyball competition

What: Are you a great volleyball player? Enter the volleyball competition for your chance to win your weight in stubbies of beer. Teams will be made up of four to six players and all money raised will go to CHART. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, third, MVP and best dressed team.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Tomorrow, 1-5pm.

Visit mooneebeach tavern.com.au

Moonee Beach Tavern. Trevor Veale

Breeze super club - Cholo party

What: The super club event Breeze returns to The Coffs Hotel and there's $200 in cash to be given to the best dressed 'Cholo'.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Today, 8-11pm.

Cost: $10 entry before 10pm and $15 after.

The Coffs Hotel. Trevor Veale

Rates at the Coffs Hotel

What: Hailing from Sydney's southwest suburbs, MC Rates started playing music as a guitarist in bands throughout Sydney.

He then made the transition to writing rhymes at age 17, influenced by the likes of Scarface, Eminem, Big Pun and Wu Tang Clan, as well as drawing inspiration from life experiences and his local surroundings.

Rates established himself in the Australian battle scene, competing at multiple battle events across the country before going on to tour the nation nine times.

Having played sold out shows and festivals among the likes of Big Day Out, Sprung, Breath of Life and Heatwave, Rates began to amass a solid fan base driven by the consistent release of promotional tracks and videos, the most successful of which has been his Nightmare series.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Wednesday, December 20 at 7pm.

Cost: $34.70 for general admission and $76.50 for VIP.

Rates will play at the Coffs Hotel. Contributed

Mental as anything

What: A popular urban myth concerns a group of art students who passed themselves off as a band in order to con the local publican into giving them a gig in exchange for free beer. The deception worked better than intended, and the group came to be known as Mental as Anything. Nearly three decades later, they are still performing their idiosyncratic brand of garage pop.

Where: The Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, January 5 at 7.30pm.

Cost: $35.