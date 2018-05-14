Celebrate Grandparents Day with an event

PARTY HARD: NSW will celebrate Grandparents Day on October 28 and the offer to fund a local event for them is on the table.

TO show seniors and grandparents how special they are to the community the NSW Government is offering grants to help set up special events and parties.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said Grandparents Day will be celebrated on Sunday, October 28, and $200,000 has been set aside to assist organisations across NSW willing to host events that engage seniors of all ages and abilities.

"The events can be held on or around Grandparents Day,” he said.

"Grandparents are true stars in our community, devoting time to supporting their families and friends near and far.

"Last year the NSW Government doubled the amount of grant funding available giving Coffs Coast organisations more opportunities to deliver quality events that reach more local residents.

"I encourage local businesses, schools and councils to start thinking about what valuable experiences they can offer grandparents and seniors to say thanks for all they do.”

Three funding categories are available, starting with tier one grants of up to $1,000 for small-scale local events or activities targeted at community organisations and schools.

Tier two grants from $1,001 to $5,000 available for local community events, while tier three funding from $5,001 to $10,000 is for large scale events targeted at local councils in partnership with organisations and groups.

Applications must be made before midday on Friday, June 15.

To apply visit www.grandparentsday.nsw.gov.au/grants