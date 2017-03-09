25°
Celebrate and make someone's day

Rachel Vercoe
| 9th Mar 2017 5:30 AM
Surfing for the Disabled are celebrating 10 years on the Mid North Coast at Woolgoolga Main Beach.
Surfing for the Disabled are celebrating 10 years on the Mid North Coast at Woolgoolga Main Beach.

SMILES from people suffering from disabilities have been blessing the surf for a decade.

To celebrate the 10th year of the event on the Mid North Coast there will be an extra surfing day with Gary Blashke attending.

Be part of the day as they take to the waves at Woolgoolga Main Beach on March 11.

The public is invited to come down for a fun day wearing bright surfer clothes.

New volunteers area always welcome with no experience necessary as they will be under the guidance of trained people.

The Disabled Surfers Association was established in 1989 by Gary Blashke as a way to help get people into the water.

Make someone smile by helping give them the opportunity to catch a wave and enjoy the beach.

There will be a free barbecue on the day.

Schedule for the day.

8am - Volunteers sign on.

8.30am - Surfers and carers sign on.

9am to noon - Surfing.

Noon - Lunch.

1pm - Presentation.

2pm - Finish up.

Coffs Coast Advocate
