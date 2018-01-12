Menu
Celebrant counts days to first Coffs same sex marriage

ALMOST THERE: Coffs Harbour marriage celebrant Silvana Camilleri will have her first same sex marriage next month.
Keagan Elder
by

MARRIAGE celebrant Silvana Camilleri is counting down the days to her first same sex marriage.

But she still has to wait until next month while the first SSM ceremonies took place around the county this week.

Ms Camilleri said she had received plenty of calls from same-sex couples expressing their interest in tying the knot.

"I did get contacted on the first day (SSM was legalised)," Ms Camilleri said.

"I've heard a lot of couples are very, very pleased."

Even a couple from England contacted her, wanting to get married in Coffs Harbour.

Ms Camilleri has her first same sex marriage on February 10, marrying a couple which has been together for 13 years.

"I'm very delighted to be doing my first ceremony," she said.

Ms Camilleri said the vows and monitum of same sex marriages would change to be more gender mutual.

She said celebrants will have to say aloud the amended monitum of, "Marriage according to law in Australia is the union of two people to the exclusion of all others voluntarily entered into for life".

Ms Camilleri said vows would also be changed from lawful wedded husband or wife to "spouse".

As for what the SSM legalisation would mean for business, Ms Camilleri said it was too early to tell.

Another Coffs Coast marriage celebrant, Sam Dawson, said most SSM bookings she has got so far are towards the end of the year.

"People think it's going to be an avalanche of the pink dollar coming," Ms Dawson said.

But after little more than a month after SSM had passed through parliament she believed there would be a gradual rise in LGBT marriages.

"We get a lot of enquiries because a lot of people get engaged around New Year and Christmas," she said.

Coffs Coast Advocate
