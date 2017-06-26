Cedar proves popular with brides to be

BELLINGEN'S Cedar Bar & Kitchen can expect a busy bridal season if the reactions of the more than 100 guests at their first wedding open day on Sunday are anything to go by.

Brides and grooms to be were wowed by the stunning former church, wine tasting by Samuel Smith & Son and canapes including mini scotch fillet, caramelised onion and aioli on toasted rye, snapper, avocado mousse and herb salad on crouton and parmesan polenta bites with grilled halloumi, beetroot puree, roasted mushroom.

"Our guests love the idea that they can be married here and also have the reception so guests can enjoy drinks and canapes while the bridal party get their photos taken in the Promised Land and Glennifer,” director and events manager Victoria Harper said.

"With our seven-metre high ceilings, the brides were excited about the possibilities of what they can hang from the beams - flowers, fabric, even paper cranes were talked about.”

The revamped old church that is Cedar Bar & Kitchen opened in December 2015 and began hosting weddings six months later.