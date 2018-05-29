Murdered woman’s ex returning to Sydney

THE former lover of Sydney woman Cecilia Haddad, who was found dead in Lane Cove River, will reportedly return from Brazil to talk to police.

The former lover of Sydney woman Cecilia Haddad, who was found dead in Lane Cove River, will reportedly return from Brazil to talk to police.

Kayakers discovered Ms Haddad's fully clothed body in the river near Woolwich on April 29, about the same time her former live-in lover Mario Marcelo Santoro flew home to Rio de Janeiro ahead of schedule.

The Australian reported today that a family spokeswoman said Mr Santoro would return to Sydney with documents to prove he had changed his flights to return to Brazil early to visit his dying father.

Mario Marcelo Santoro is expected to return to Sydney to talk to police.

Investigators said in the weeks before her death, Ms Haddad had asked Mr Santoro to move out of her Ryde apartment, in Sydney's northwest, 6km from where her body was found.

There was no sign of a break-in at her home.

Police have said Mr Santoro was a "person of interest", along with others. Mr Santoro's aunt Jaisa Ferreira dos Santo told The Australian through a translator her nephew was planning to return to Australia "with several documents that proved his father's illness, hospitalisations and other things" to clarify his early departure.

Brazilian-born Ms Haddad arrived in Australia more than a decade ago and moved to Sydney in 2016 where she worked in mining and logistics.