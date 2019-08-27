CCTV: Driver jumps from moving car during police pursuit

CLOSED circuit security vision has emerged of the moment a youth jumps from a stolen car during a police pursuit as he tries to run from police on foot.

As the teen attempts to evade police, the out-of-control Toyota Camry reportedly stolen from a Coffs Harbour home, is left to roll across a busy road in peak hour traffic right into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

That vehicle was able to miss the rolling Camry, which then rolled into a car park and smashed into a parked car off Earl St on Tuesday morning.

Police said a Queensland teenager has been charged with a series of offences after the police pursuit and he is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Children's Court on Wednesday.

The pursuit ended an across the border crime spree that was allegedly committed by a group of teenagers.

A Holden Astra was stolen from a Queensland home and travelled south on the Pacific Highway.

Police detained a man after a police pursuit and suspected carjacking in Coffs Harbour today. Frank Redward

Queensland police circulated the registration details to their counterparts in New South Wales.

Early on Tuesday morning, Coffs Harbour police responded to reports that another vehicle had been stolen from a Coffs Harbour Hood St address.

Coffs Clarence Duty Officer Acting Inspector Kingsley Chapman said police then attended Saltwater Park on Harbour Dr where they found both stolen vehicles and took three young people into custody around 4.30am.

"Around 7am (Tuesday) morning officers engaged in a pursuit with a third stolen vehicle a Toyota Camry in Scarba St," Inspt. Chapman said.

"The pursuit ended in Earl St and the offender has decamped into nearby Park Ave.

"It will be alleged the offender had jumped out of the vehicle, while it was still moving and the car rolled into a car park and impacted with a parked vehicle.

Insp. Chapman said a fifth juvenile was arrested in Castle St, and it's alleged he had earlier been in the company of the other juveniles who were detained.

Some of the group of youths, aged between 14 and 17, are facing a range of motor vehicle theft and police pursuit charges, and will appear in the Coffs Harbour Children's Court on Wednesday morning.

