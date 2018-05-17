CCTV: The last time we saw Robert Martinez alive

NEW footage of Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett's last movements, before they disappeared, has emerged.

CCTV footage, recently released by police, showed Robert leaning out of his white Commodore at the Glenmore McDonald's on the day he disappeared. The footage showed him leaning towards the speaker of the drive-thru about 7.30am.

Last week, Channel 10's The Project aired the never-before-seen footage to bring national attention to the murdered pair.

Although you couldn't see it on the footage, Chantal was in the back seat of Robert's car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Knight, who leads the homicide team into the disappearance, appeared on the TV show.

"There are members of the public who know what happened," he said on the program.

"They need to have a good look at themselves, they need to look at the people they associate with, and do everything they can to encourage those people to come forward."

Robert and his friend Chantal disappeared in March 2013 and police have been working every day since to solve the double murder.

Rockhampton CIB boss Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Moon said investigators were still receiving Crime Stoppers information and the investigation was moving forward.

Photos View Photo Gallery

More than 560 statements have been taken by police and Det Snr Sgt Moon maintains that "loyalties are breaking".

The investigation is focused on finding Chantal to provide her family with answers. Robert's remains were found in October last year by a farmer who was clearing land.

Meanwhile, Det Snr Sgt Scott Moon is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"I can't stress enough that the support from the community continues to inspire our investigation team," he said.