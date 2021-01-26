Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A popular family venue has responded to claims of a creepy male voice allegedly calling kids through a vent.
A popular family venue has responded to claims of a creepy male voice allegedly calling kids through a vent.
Offbeat

CCTV explains ‘creepy’ voices heard in kids’ playroom

by Arun Singh Mann
26th Jan 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POPULAR family venue at Innisfail has responded to claims of a creepy male voice allegedly calling kids through a vent.

In a social media post on Friday, Chris James Goodhew said that about 7.30pm his kids were playing in the Brothers Leagues Club's playroom when they reportedly heard a male voice through the vent "telling them to come to the toilet".

"There was a couple near me that had kids also and they heard the same thing," he said.


On Saturday, Brothers Leagues Club on the corner of Campbell and Ernest streets responded by stating that staff had reviewed CCTV footage and there was no evidence of any male adult speaking through the vent into the kids' playroom.

"In fact, it was three young children sighted on the video footage at the time of the occurrence," the club's statement read.

"No further action will be taken on this matter and all parties involved have been notified of the outcome."

arun.singhmann@news.com.au

Originally published as CCTV explains 'creepy' voices heard in kids' playroom

brothers leagues club innisfail cctv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: How a vaccine will roll out for us

        Premium Content COVID-19: How a vaccine will roll out for us

        Health Member for Page Kevin Hogan has shown timeline for proposed vaccine delivery as first vaccine approved for use

        • 26th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
        Back to class in the new post-pandemic norm

        Premium Content Back to class in the new post-pandemic norm

        News Getting back to University life at SCU’s Coffs campus.

        Art “just has to show emotion” says young winner

        Premium Content Art “just has to show emotion” says young winner

        News Each portrait tells a story of the young artist’s relationship to a person...

        ‘She gave us hope’: Beth’s impact on family who fled genocide

        Premium Content ‘She gave us hope’: Beth’s impact on family who fled...

        News A Burundi family had nothing but praise for Coffs Australia Day nominee Beth...