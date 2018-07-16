CCTV cameras to be installed in Coffs CBD, Toormina

SECURITY BLANKET: CCTV cameras and security lighting will be installed in the Coffs Harbour CBD and Toormina.

SECURITY BLANKET: CCTV cameras and security lighting will be installed in the Coffs Harbour CBD and Toormina. Christian Morrow

IT HAS been announced over $900,000 in grant funding will be used to install CCTV cameras in the Coffs Harbour City Centre and at Toormina.

As part of the SafeCoffs project, $901,100 will be used to install CCTV cameras and security lighting at streets in the CBD, and Toormina Sports Precinct and car park.

The cameras and lighting will be installed in City Square, Park Avenue Car Park and Park Avenue Lane in the Coffs CBD from 2019-2020.

The announcement has come soon after a crime forum was held at the council chambers, where police called on the council to consider installing CCTV cameras in Park Avenue Lane to help combat crime in the area.

"Predominately this area is used by shoppers and those accessing bus and taxi services, but there's been a lot of reports in regards to youth that engage in antisocial behaviour,” Insp Brendan Gorman said at the forum.

"People don't feel safe in this area... there is a feeling of unease.”

Insp Gorman revealed the most common crimes taking place in the area include malicious damage, steal from retail store and break and enter non-dwelling.

Mayor Cr Denise Knight said the cameras and lighting will help cultivate more 'family-friendly' areas.

"We've been working very closely with locals, community organisations, businesses and sports groups in these areas which have, unfortunately, become hot spots for crime and antisocial behaviour in recent years,” she said.

"Installing CCTV and security lighting will go a very long way to making people feel safer in the future and will help cultivate family-friendly and welcoming spaces where fears of crime or intimidation are no longer a barrier to people's enjoyment.”

The Toormina Sports Precinct has been the target of vandalism and anti-social behaviour with damage occurring across the site at the Velodrome, Skate Park and Toormina Oval, impacting on local sports groups, shopping centre users, Toormina Library, as well as youth skaters and Girl Guides.

"Council is also currently resurfacing and upgrading the Skate Park through a $50,000 grant and - coupled with the new CCTV and lighting - we're aiming on returning this facility back to the community,” added Cr Knight.

The works at Toormina will take place during 2018-2019.