CCTV cameras for Park Beach on the way

Jasmine Minhas
| 6th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
SECURITY UPGRADE: Six CCTV cameras and 52 path lights are set to be installed in order to combat crime in Park Beach.
SECURITY UPGRADE: Six CCTV cameras and 52 path lights are set to be installed in order to combat crime in Park Beach. Alasdair Young

AFTER reports of a number of crimes taking place in Park Beach over the past week, Coffs Harbour City Council have confirmed a plan to install lighting and closed circuit cameras in the popular tourist area is well underway.

In June last year the Federal Government announced $584,082 in funding for camera surveillance and security lighting to improve safety along the accommodation strip following years of assaults and anti-social behaviour.

However, the experience on Sunday of a Newcastle family who became embroiled in two different robberies in Park Beach - on the first day of their vacation - shone a spotlight on the long-standing issue once again.

A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson revealed the council has received the funding and is currently awaiting a quote for the supply and installation of the path lighting and CCTV.

The grant from the Federal Government provides funding for path lighting and security cameras between the Hoey Moey and the Orlando Street Retail Bridge.

The project includes around 53 lights and six CCTV cameras and the associated cabling and electrical switchboard connections.

"Ahead of the request for quotes going out, the council undertook preliminary costings for the lighting, electrical design, supply and installation of all items, as well as all negotiations with Essential Energy,” the spokesperson said.

"Another aspect of the project was tree pruning and removal of inappropriate vegetation along the route. This work has already been completed.”

