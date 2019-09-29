Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Into Love shop thefts
News

CCTV: Adult shop calls for shoplifters to pay up

Crystal Jones
by
29th Sep 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL business is calling for people to come forward and pay for items they were seen taking. 

Four people entered the Into Love store on Walker St around 11am today. 

The store's owners say the people took numerous items without paying, before leaving in a car. 

The local business said it was sickening that people could take items from a local business. 

In one CCTV video, a man can be seen taking an item before placing it down his pants directly in view of the camera.

To see videos in clearer resolution, head to https://www.facebook.com/intolovebundaberg.

The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
adult store cctv editors picks into love shoplifters theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Coffs Harbour school principal slams student climate strike

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour school principal slams student climate strike

    News A COFFS Harbour school principal has slammed the student climate strike and also unloaded on Greta Thunberg in a written piece obtained by the Advocate.

    Two women dead after being struck by car in Nambucca Heads

    premium_icon Two women dead after being struck by car in Nambucca Heads

    News TWO women have died after they were hit by car in Nambucca Heads.

    PHOTOS: All the colour and smiles of Curryfest 2019

    premium_icon PHOTOS: All the colour and smiles of Curryfest 2019

    News CHECK out all of the action from Curryfest 2019.

    World Rally Championship drives out of Australia for 2020

    World Rally Championship drives out of Australia for 2020

    News THE Rally won't be taking place in Coffs Harbour next year.