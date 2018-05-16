Menu
CCC charge contractor over Ipswich council investigation

16th May 2018 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:29 PM

THE Crime and Corruption Commission have charged a 15th person in relation to the ongoing Ipswich City Council investigation.

A 60-year-old man from Victoria, who the QT has identified, was today served with a notice to appear in court following an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The man will face one charge of official corruption and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 13.

The CCC will allege the man provided corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for Ipswich City Council during 2012 and 2013.

The CCC charged former CEO Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge on April 18, 2018, about the same matter.

Both intend to fight the charges.

A spokesman for the commission said investigations were ongoing and "the CCC is unable to comment further".

ccc crime and corruption commision ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

