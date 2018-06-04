CommBank takes $700 million hit

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Matt Comyn leaves after the half year profit result announcement in Sydney. Pic: James Croucher

COMMONWEALTH Bank has agreed to pay $700 million and legal costs to resolve proceedings brought by AUSTRAC after admitting to breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

The agreement, which includes $2.5 million in legal fees, is subject to Federal Court approval.

If agreed by the Federal Court it will represent the largest ever civil penalty in Australian corporate history.

Chief executive Matt Comym said that the settlement "brings certainty to one of the most significant issues we have faced".

"While not deliberate, we fully appreciate the seriousness of the mistakes we made. Our agreement today is a clear acknowledgement of our failures and is an important step towards moving the bank forward. On behalf of Commonwealth Bank, I apologise to the community for letting them down."

Matt Comyn became the new CEO of the Commonwealth Bank this year. Picture: James Croucher

AUSTRAC launched proceedings in August last year, claiming CBA had breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism-financing laws by failing to monitor tens of thousands of transactions through its smart ATM network.

The intelligent deposit machines were launched in 2012 without appropriate coding that would automatically send legally required reports for cash transactions of more than $10,000 to the regulator.

In mid-2015, AUSTRAC asked CBA for several missing transaction reports, which led the bank to discover it had failed to send the reports.

The Federal Court hearing is understood to be scheduled in the next few months.

The parties will together approach the Court with their settlement agreement.

AUSTRAC undertook their investigations with help from Australian Federal Police, NSW Police and Western Australia Police.

AUSTRAC CEO, Nicole Rose PSM said the outcome sends a strong message to the industry that non-compliance with the relevant Act would not be tolerated.

"As we have seen in this case, criminals will exploit poor business practices to launder the proceeds of their crimes," Ms Rose said.

"This has real impacts on the everyday lives of Australians and puts the community at risk by increasing opportunities for terrorists to support attacks here and overseas, and enabling organised crime groups to peddle drugs to our families and friends.

"We know that businesses are the first line of defence in protecting the community and our financial system from criminal abuse, and it is critical for AML/CTF compliance and risk management to be embedded in business strategy and practices.

"I hope this result alerts the financial sector to the consequences of poor compliance, and reinforces that businesses need to take their obligations seriously."

