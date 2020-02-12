Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Commonwealth Bank’s CommInsure life insurance unit has been charged with 87 counts of unlawfully selling life insurance policies over the phone. Picture: Hollie Adams
Commonwealth Bank’s CommInsure life insurance unit has been charged with 87 counts of unlawfully selling life insurance policies over the phone. Picture: Hollie Adams
Business

CBA $4.5bn H1 profit beats expectations

by Alex Druce
12th Feb 2020 8:20 AM

Commonwealth Bank has beaten market expectations with a $4.48 billion first-half cash profit amid pressure from record low interest rates and rising costs.

Australia's biggest bank beat the $4.34 billion figure that had been tipped by analysts, but a flat net operating income result, as well as higher expenses, and a 12.5 per cent increase in loan impairments meant the figure for the six months to December 31 was 4.3 per cent down on last year's $4.68 billion.

Group net interest margin was up one basis point at 2.11 per cent, which the bank said had helped it to hold its interim dividend at a fully-franked $2 per share.

More Stories

Show More
business cba commonwealth bank finance h1 profit seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Flash flooding causes havoc on Coffs Coast

        premium_icon GALLERY: Flash flooding causes havoc on Coffs Coast

        News A SUDDEN downpour turned into torrential rain, flashes of lightning and deafening thunder as parts of the Coffs Coast went under water from flooding.

        Why so many anti-vaxxers are total hypocrites

        premium_icon Why so many anti-vaxxers are total hypocrites

        Opinion Dear pox-bubblers. Politely get stuffed.

        Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        premium_icon Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        Business Younger consumers are turning their backs on traditional jewellers.

        Police ‘hold concerns’ for man missing for over a year

        Police ‘hold concerns’ for man missing for over a year

        News Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the 41-year-old man.