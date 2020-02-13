CAUTION: Flood warnings for the Coffs Coast

Over 400ml of rain fell between 3.30pm and just after 9pm in the Dairyville area on Tuesday night. Photo: Trevor Veale

A CONSTANT shower of rain fell most of the night but nothing quite like Wednesday’s torrential downpour.

Starting up again this morning, multiple roads and bridges are still underwater including Morrow’s bridge in Nana Glen.

By 7.30am this morning, 98.8mm has fallen and the rain is expected to continue with two major river systems on the Mid North Coast expected to flood.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued two weather warnings for the Coffs Coast, one for the Orara River and another for the Bellinger River.

Residents surrounding the Orara River have already felt the devastation a flood can leave behind but the danger continues with Coutts Crossing and Glenreagh expected to reach major flood levels today.

On Thursday at 2.am, the Orara River at Karangi was recorded at 1.71m, at Glenreagh 7.1m and at Coutts Crossing 8.7m.

Minor flooding is possible at Thora and Bellingen today with rain expected to continue in the area.

The Bellinger River at Thora is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 3.4m by this afternoon with further rises possible and in Bellingen, likely to reach minor flood level of 3.7m.

At 5am, the Bellinger River was recorded at 2.76m at Thora, 1.57, at Gleniffer and 1.77m at Bellingen.

For the latest updates and information on what to do if you’re caught out in flood waters, visit bom.gov.au