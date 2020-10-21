CAUGHT OUT: Coffs Coast drunk drivers face court

One man told police he consumed 30 schooners before getting behind the wheel.

A NUMBER of drink-drivers busted on Coffs Coast roads have faced the music in court this week.

Here are the outcomes from Coffs Harbour Local Court.

- Emmett Street pleaded guilty to driving with High Range PCA on the night of September 26.

The court heard the 19-year-old had consumed 30 schooners at a gathering throughout the day before getting behind the wheel.

The defence said he had come home to have something to eat, before he got into an argument and left in his car.

He was pulled over for an RBT soon after 8pm and returned a reading of 0.162g - more than three times the legal limit.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers took into account Mr Street's good character references, however he said the amount of alcohol consumed was "extraordinary."

Mr Street was convicted and fined $770. He was disqualified from driving for six months, and received a mandatory interlock period of 24 months.

- Matthew Morgan Harry pleaded guilty to driving with Mid Range PCA on the night of September 18.

The court heard the carpenter had been celebrating the fact he had purchased a home with his partner by meeting with friends at the Hoey Moey after work.

Mr Harry initially did not drink alcohol, however some time later he started drinking schooners of mid strength beer.

The defence told the court that Mr Harry did not want to leave his tools in the car park so made the "spectacularly stupid" decision to drive home to Urunga.

He was pulled over soon after 9pm by police due to the fact he was speeding, and an RBT returned a positive result of 0.127g.

Magistrate Rodgers took into account that Mr Harry had no criminal history, however noted he had a previous drink driving offence on his traffic record.

He convicted Mr Harry and fined him $880. Mr Harry was disqualified from driving for three months and was given a mandatory interlock period of 12 months. He was also given a Community Corrections Order for 12 months.

- Amanda Jayne Simmons pleaded guilty to driving with Mid Range PCA on September 22.

The court heard the 55-year-old disability support worker had been working overnight shifts, causing her to suffer irregular sleep patterns.

The defence said the previous evening she had a few of drinks to help her get to sleep, and after tossing and turning she got up at around 4am before drinking around 3 glasses of wine.

She woke up again at noon and drove to a local store when she was pulled over for an RBT, which returned a reading of 0.084.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers took into account Ms Simmons' almost "unblemished" 30-year traffic history and character references tendered to the court which spoke highly of her.

"It's unusual for me, I must say, to exercise discretion in this matter but I'm going to do it because of the fact that Ms Simmons has had a lengthy period of time driving with no matters of this nature at all," he said.

Ms Simmons was given a Community Release Order for 12 months under the condition that she must not commit any further offences.

- Jacob Edward Mercy-Ireland pleaded guilty to driving with Mid Range PCA on the morning of September 20.

The court heard Mr Mercy-Island, a 21-year-old plumbing apprentice, was pulled over for an RBT at around 6.15am which returned a positive reading of 0.136g.

The defence described it as a "morning-after offence", with Mr Mercy-Island telling police he had consumed around six rum and colas.

Magistrate Rodgers took into account that Mr Mercy-Island has no criminal or traffic history, however he pointed out that he was driving with more than double the legal amount of alcohol in his system and doubted he had only consumed six drinks.

Mr Mercy-Island was convicted and fined $440. His licence was suspended for three months and he received a mandatory interlock period of 12 months.

- Ian John Peddie Gillespie pleaded guilty to driving with Mid Range PCA on the night of September 18.

The court heard the 56-year-old primary school teacher had been drinking at home while watching the football with his wife before making the decision to drive.

Mr Gillespie said the alcohol had given him a "false sense of confidence" in his driving ability.

He was pulled over for an RBT soon after 8pm which returned a positive reading of 0.094g, and told police he had consumed six stubbies that evening.

The defence told the court that Mr Gillespie had not consumed alcohol since he was charged, and had attended rehabilitation for two and a half weeks.

Magistrate Rodgers took into account Mr Gillespie's initiative in taking "significant steps" to rehabilitate himself.

Mr Gillespie was convicted and fined $660, and had his licence disqualified for three months with a mandatory interlock period of 12 months.

- Robert Alan Elks Wade pleaded guilty to driving with Mid Range PCA on the morning of September 26.

The court heard Mr Elks Wade, who was self-represented, was pulled over for an RBT which returned a positive reading of 0.108g.

Magistrate Rodgers described it as a "morning after offence" and took into account that Mr Elks Wade had no criminal history, and a very limited traffic history.

Mr Elks Wade was convicted and fined $440. He was also disqualified for three months and given a mandatory interlock period of 12 months.