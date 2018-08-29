'Caught in a lie': Mum faked child cancer story

A SHAMED mum has been ordered to repay $7396 she received through a GoFundMe campaign by falsely claiming her daughter had leukaemia.

An Ipswich court this week heard the woman even held a shave for a cure-type event at an Ipswich sports club, raising $3000.

What began as a simple lie to her own mother then grew to "calculated fraud", where she preyed upon the kindness of others.

Ms Billie-Jean Simon has been ordered by an Ipswich magistrate to repay more than $7000 that she received through a Go Fund Me campaign after she falsely claimed her child had cancer. She pleaded guilty to fraud. Cordell Richardson

When the lie was eventually exposed, police charged Billie-Jean Simon with fraud.

By that time, the money had been spent and Simon is yet to begin repaying the money to those who gave so generously.

Simon also owes $178 to Virgin Australia.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said it was a particularly serious and unique example of fraud in which Simon, a mother-of-three, made up a serious illness about her child for financial gain.

For penalty, police sought a community service work order of 120 hours, or 12-month probation.

Billie-Jean Simon, 25, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing fraud of $7396 fraud between March 18, 2017, and July 27, 2017.

Legal Aid lawyer Allana Davie said most of the money came from a Shave for a Cure event.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said that on police facts before her $7396.09 was deposited in a GoFundMe account, with "Nil balance" left on May 26, 2017.

Ms Davie said $4000 raised through the GoFundMe had since been repaid.

Ms Sturgess said 44 people had apparently donated $4005 but there was an additional $7396 outstanding.

"So who is that owed to. Is it tracked?" the magistrate queried.

"That is the difficulty," Mr Tsoi said.

"The account should show who put the money in there," she said.

Ms Davie said Simon had a plan to pay restitution.

She was a full-time mother to three including an 11-week old baby, and had been helping her father who suffers liver cancer.

Ms Davie said Simon's mental health declined around the time of the offending - a claim that was promptly shot down by the magistrate.

After reading the medical report, Ms Sturgess said: "There is no diagnosis of any psychiatric illness at all".

"Plenty of people have anxiety and depression and don't commit these offences," Ms Sturgess said.

"There is nothing here that she is suffering from any psychiatric illness that contributed to her offending."

However, Ms Davie said there had been a decline due to stress and the breakdown of her relationship with the father of two children, and personal issues.

The court heard it was in that context that Simon falsely told her mother that her child was ill.

"Then it snowballed from there," Ms Davie said.

"She did use a big chunk of the money to move into a new house.

"She gave some away."

Ms Davie said the fraud was not planned but Simon then got caught up in the lie when others offered to assist her.

Ms Sturgess queried why Simon had not started repaying any of the money as this would be a real demonstration of her remorse.

Ms Davie said it was due to being a single mum and assisting her ill father.

"You manufactured a serious illness involving your child," Ms Sturgess told Simon in sentencing.

"And you preyed upon the kindness of others.

"It is clear your mother was acting in the belief your child was seriously ill and she was assisting you.

"I'm very disappointed you've made no attempt to pay back the $7000.

"You might have made a bigger effort to put money aside.

"Twelve months have elapsed and you have made no effort to settle this debt."

Ms Sturgess said Simon had no problem taking the money, had held a fundraiser in March 2017, and told police she spent the money on clothes, jewellery and electrical goods.

Simon was sentenced to six months' jail, immediately suspended for two years. She was ordered to pay the restitution within 12 months, or in default serve 70 days' jail.