BIG UNIT DOWN: This livestock truck rolled on the North Coast this morning.
News

Cattle injured after livestock truck rolls near highway

Sam Flanagan
by
6th Jul 2019 12:47 PM
A livestock truck has rolled on the North Coast this morning.

It's believed the B-double vehicle overturned when it was going through a roundabout on Macleay Valley Way, just off the Pacific Highway north of Kempsey.

It's understood one of the cattle broke its leg in the incident, with the remainder herded safely to a nearby paddock.

The accident occurred at 10.40am, with NSW Police, NSW ambulance and Fire and Rescue all attending the scene.

The truck is still lying on the road with heavy salvage machinery on scene to help turn it upright.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to minimise congestion as there is already heavy delays in the area due to the incident.

Police are still on scene investigating how the accident occurred.

emergency livestock truck crash north coast nsw police traffic crash truck crash
