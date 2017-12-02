Catholic teachers set to walk off the job

Teachers will rally against enterprise agreement on Monday.

Teachers will rally against enterprise agreement on Monday. Toowoomba Chronicle

COFFS Harbour Catholic school teachers are joining the thousands of staff across NSW and the ACT that will stop work on Monday.

The Catholic school staff will stop work for four hours as part of the next round of industrial action to protest Catholic employers' "stubborn refusal to strike a reasonable bargain,” according to the Independent Education Union of Australia.

There will be a series of rallies in regional Australia, as well as several in Sydney.

A rally will take place at the Coffs Ex Services Club.

About 350 NSW and ACT schools will participate in the action.

IEU Secretary John Quessy said members were at "boiling point” after employers put an enterprise agreement to the vote without gaining union endorsement.

The employers' vote is due to begin on December 5.

"This has never been done before in Australian history. Catholic employers are coming for our members' rights and they will not tolerate that. We are urging a 'no' vote,” Quessy said.

"It is clear they want absolute power over their employees and the members are standing firm against this.”

According to the union a 2.5% pay rise was settled a year ago but has yet to be paid.

Quessy said employers were indicating staff needed to vote 'yes' in order to get their pay rise.

"Our members will not be held to ransom by employers dangling a meagre pay rise as a carrot.

"Teachers and support staff want their conditions protected by their enterprise agreement and by the Fair Work Commission. They do not want and will not put up with employers' bullying.

"The IEU calls on Catholic employers to stop their attacks on the rights of workers.”