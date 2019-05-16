Private school teacher charged with major fraud

A local private school teacher and her financial adviser husband are accused of swindling more than half a million from his clients' super funds.

A local private school teacher and her financial adviser husband are accused of swindling more than half a million from his clients' super funds.

A PRIVATE school teacher and her financial adviser husband have been accused of swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his clients.

Detectives began investigating the alleged fraud in August last year after receiving reports from a number of clients that their superannuation funds were being misappropriated.

In November, police raided a Bonville home and seized a computer, mobile phones and business papers before arresting 42-year-old Daniel Harris and charging him with two counts of fraud totalling more than $200,000.

In March, Mr Harris was slapped with another seven charges of fraud.

Following extensive investigations detectives have since alleged his partner April Harris, a languages teacher, also dipped into the clients' self-managed superannuation funds on ten occasions.

According to court papers, police will allege the 42-year-old woman was involved in taking upwards of $500,000 from six clients between 2015 and 2018.

Ms Harris has also been charged with dealing with identity information to commit, facilitate and commission an offence in 2015.

The two cases were heard at Coffs Harbour Local Court before Magistrate James Gibson this week.

Mr Harris has entered a plea of not guilty. Ms Harris is yet to enter a plea.

Ms Harris will face the court again on July 9.