Catholic Church website hacked amid Cardinal Pell scandal

Crystal Jones
by
26th Feb 2019 12:37 PM
THE Catholic Church's national website has been hacked in the wake of Cardinal George Pell being found guilty of child sex offences.

The media contact section of their national website appears to have been pre-filled with a message from a "Kip Dooley" with the subject line "Pell".

The message reads: "Your church has spent 2000 years attacking homosexuals whilst your people have carried on molesting children".

It goes on: "This is the height of arrogance and hypocrisy. Your church is dying of a thousand cuts and you carry on with your moral pontificating, it's sickening."

The Catholic Church has been contacted for comment. 

The screenshot of the hacked website.
The screenshot of the hacked website.

