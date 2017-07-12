Catch these acts this month on the coast

Quick Fix

COFFS Harbour duo Mitch Young and Louise Richards will play a repertoire from Etta James, Jack Johnson, the Bee Gees, Fleetwood Mac, Tracey Chapman with shades of old Jazz to pure pub rock.

Mitch plays bass and lead guitar while Lou keeps the rhythm with acoustic guitar.

Catch the duo at Moonee Beach Tavern on Saturday, July 15 from 8pm.

Don't miss Quick Fix at the Moonee Beach Tavern. Contributed

AQWA

SHE'S a new music artist who has been creating her own original sound with her voice, style and fashion coming together to deliver the complete audio-visual package.

AQWA grew up on the Mid North Coast and toured the East Coast last year.

The artist AQWA will be performing at the Seaview Tavern on Saturday, July 22.

AQWA will be at the Seaview tavern on Saturday, July 22. Contributed

Fat Picnic

CREATING fun music with high energy, Fat Picnic is a Sunday session you won't want to miss.

With music keeping you dancing, the eight piece band will bring their infectious grooves and good times to the Hoey Moey on Sunday, July 30.