Catch the Melbourne Cup action on track in Coffs

IT'S ON IN COFFS: Catch all the action of the Melbourne Cup at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Tuesday.

COFFS Harbour Racing Club has a midweek card locked and loaded for the coming Tuesday, with the event coinciding with the race that stops a nation.

The meeting will be the first at the track for nearly seven weeks with a five-race non-TAB card all set with plenty of local horses lining up.

Gates open from 11am with tickets $10 each and free entry for children.

Gate entry and other donations throughout the day will be given to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, with a special red and yellow themed category in the Park Beach Plaza Fashions on the Field.

A special Melbourne Cup lunch will also be held in the Merv Mercer Auditorium.

So if you're looking for somewhere to cheer home the horse you drew in your work's Melbourne Cup sweep, there's no better place to do so than at the track.