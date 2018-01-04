Catch the McKenzies

What: Currently in the lead up to a massive Australia Day gig with Daryl Braithwaite, the boys are playing a series of gigs across the Coffs Coast where they will rock the Beer Garden with their infectious repertoire, their high energy and stage presence.

The boys have recently moved to the east coast from SA and are already making waves, with a touring schedule to rival the industry heavyweights.

Brothers Nick and Jordan Beech have been playing multi-instruments since they could walk; now joined by Aidan Schilling and Jarrah Lange they can cover Aussie Rock and International with ease and can throw in a few originals that already sound like hits.

It won't be long until the boys will be doing the Rock The Boat Cruise with none other than Foreigner, Ross Wilson and Shannon Noll.

McKenzie's key focus is to keep the crowd involved and to put on a great show no matter what the occasion.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow, opening at 4pm.