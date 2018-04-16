Catch the love bug in a classic vee dub

CLASSIC CARAVELLE: Gavin and Susan's trusty vee dub heads into the rainforest with a happy load of visitors.

THERE are tourists who love to buzz around on the back of a classic Harley Davidson motorcycle so why not inside a veteran Volkswagen touring this beautiful part of the planet?

Visitors have been experiencing the joys of riding in a Volkswagen Caravelle since Gavin and Susan Harwood launched T3 Classic VW Tours for adventurous folks seeking fresh and exciting ways to explore the region.

Gavin, a self-confessed vee dub enthusiast and collector, said restoring the two five-seater VW vans for the tour business was a labour of love.

"The Volkswagon T3 Caravelles have good bones,” he said.

"They are still very much sought after decades from when they were first produced.”

Repurposing the vans as tour vehicles was an easy decision as the couple had been toying with the idea of expanding into the tour business for some time.

Tours are customised with the Rainforest, Waterfall and Winery trip proving very popular.

This adventure takes passengers through the unspoiled rainforests and incredible sweeping views across the Dorrigo National Park on one side to the Bellinger Valley on the other.

Refreshment stops include morning tea alongside Sherrard Falls with a wine tasting finale at Raleigh Winery.

Some of the first passengers have been guests at the couple's B & B at Valery and all have given the operation the thumbs up.

"We have had great feedback and place an emphasis on customising the tour route to suit passenger needs as we have pleasure showcasing as much as possible of what our beautiful region has to offer.”

The tours cost $88 per person and include morning tea and lunch.

Buses can accommodate up to four passengers and offer plenty of leg room.

Book by phoning 0410 060 0043 or emailing gavinharwood61@gmail.com