What: They've been described as raw, spooky, punky, reggae and they're bringing back the songs and sounds that made them so loved 15 years ago and ever since.

Come along and celebrate the bands 15th anniversary of their debut recordings at the Morning Sun/Learn Yourself XV tour.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday from 8pm-midnight.

Cost: $44.90, visit goo.gl/SznSnN