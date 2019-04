Jason took his friend out on Easter Sunday to catch some fish he hadn't caught before and hooked his first tuna.

Jason took his friend out on Easter Sunday to catch some fish he hadn't caught before and hooked his first tuna. Jason O'Brien

CALM seas and the hope of catching a fish lured locals and visitors to the water over the Easter weekend.

From delicious flathead to impressive tuna, there was a mixed bag of fish caught from first timers and regular fishermen.

Congratulations to everyone who submitted a photo of their Easter catches.