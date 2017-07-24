Cat survives after it causes a two car crash

A CAT was lucky to escape with all of its lives after it ran across the road and forced a car to swerve to avoid it.

The car which swerved to avoid the cat hit a stationary vehicle on Sawtell Rd about 10pm Saturday.

While in a separate incident, emergency crews responded to a two car head-on car crash on Pine Creek Way at Bonville yesterday afternoon.

At about 4.30pm Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW Ambulance and Rural Fire Service crews tended to the crash, where one driver was confined in the driver's seat.

A Fire and Rescue from Sawtell used rescue equipment to free the driver. Casualties were taken to hospital.