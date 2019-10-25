Cat call: Geelong flags Bennell interest

HARLEY Bennell's hopes of receiving an AFL lifeline have been boosted by another club showing interest in rejuvenating his stop-start career.

After crossing from Gold Coast at the end of 2015, the talented midfielder managed just two games in his four years at Fremantle due to persistent calf injuries.

However that hasn't deterred the Swans, who have previously met with the 83-gamer, nor has it stopped Geelong from joining the race.

The Cats have confirmed they've spoken with the 27-year-old, while it's said 'several' other clubs outside of Sydney and Geelong are queuing up to join the race.

Bennell played arguably his best-ever game against Geelong, booting six goals from 27 possessions and 11 marks in a big Gold Coast win over the Cats in 2014.

Bennell has recently had surgery on both of his calves after Geelong-based sports physio Peter Stanton identified what he believes has been causing the repeated issues.

The operation, performed in Brisbane, removed muscles that were said to be rubbing on nerves and causing the constant setbacks.

Bennell carved up the Cats and looked headed for stardom in 2014. Pic: Getty Images

Bennell is available as a delisted free agent and could join a club via the upcoming rookie draft, or the pre-season supplementary period after training with a club over summer.

Selected with pick two in the 2010 draft, Bennell spent five years with the Suns before joining Fremantle.

The luckless midfielder has indicated his desire to play on, making his intentions clear in July when the Dockers announced he would not receive another contract.

"I'm not retiring at this stage," Bennell said at the time.

"I'm going to work really hard on rehabbing my calf injury with a view to giving myself the chance to have another crack at playing for an AFL club.

"I firmly believe that I am capable of getting back out there and playing at the highest level."