Casual Christmas jobs on Coffs Coast

THE official date may be December 25, but it's already "beginning to look a lot like Christmas".

Local stores are already clearing space, rearranging shelves and unpacking the tinsel and Aldi has fruit mince pies on special in next week's catalogue.

Thankfully none of our local stores have started playing Christmas carols yet but they are hanging up the "Christmas casuals" job vacancy signs.

They're not just looking for a guy with a white beard dressed in a red suit. There are casual jobs on offer throughout the retail sector so if you need a little extra cash over Christmas, dust off your resume and apply.

COTTON ON COFFS: Our ideal Christmas casual is a team player with a fun and positive attitude. They have excellent communication and customer service skills and have availability throughout the holiday period. Experience working in retail or customer service would be amazing but is not a requirement.

LOVISA COFFS: Can you provide exceptional customer experience? Are you motivated, driven and confident? Do you have an eye for fashion and know all the latest trends? If this sounds like you, then express interest by applying today to secure an audition spot.

SUSSAN COFFS: If you are fashion savvy and love to provide the ultimate customer experience, we can provide you with a friendly and fun working environment where you can gain some fashion and retail experience.

TYPO COFFS: We love what we do, and want you to join us in making a positive difference this Christmas. You will get the opportunity to join a dynamic, fun and exciting work environment and learn how to deliver a great retail experience to our customers.

COTTON ON BODY: Christmas casual contracts run November through to January. Team members must have full availability between December 1 to January 7, including weekends and public holidays.

To apply or learn more about these jobs go to indeed.com.