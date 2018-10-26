Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REVOLUTIONARY: Cast of Les Misérables is ready for opening night, November 2.
REVOLUTIONARY: Cast of Les Misérables is ready for opening night, November 2. Simon Whittaker
Entertainment

Cast and crew are overjoyed to bring Les Mis&#233;rables to life

26th Oct 2018 9:51 AM

THE stage has been extended, the orchestra will be housed in the green room and it promises to be one of the biggest local productions ever staged at the Jetty Theatre.

As one of the world's most iconic and longest-running musicals, Les Misérables hardly needs an introduction.

This latest undertaking by the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company has been a long time in the planning and much anticipated by local theatre goers so it's no surprise almost a third of tickets have already sold.

Les Misérables tells the story of Jean Valjean, a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France and the aftermath of the French Revolution, the tale unfolds through an interwoven storyline, rich musical numbers and dramatic scenes.

An epic score featuring I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own and Bring Him Home, Les Misérables brings Victor Hugo's revolutionary novel to life.

Being directed by Paul McLeod, with the well-loved score in the safe hands of musical director Tim Egan, the local cast has been rehearsing hard and is anxious for the curtain to go up on this stunning production.

What: Les Misérables

Where: Jetty Theatre

When: November 2-25

Tix: Box office or jettytheatre.com

coffs coast coffs harbour musical comedy company jetty theatre les miserables
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Jetty building heights capped at five storeys

    premium_icon Jetty building heights capped at five storeys

    News Plan shows building heights between two and fives storeys around the Jetty Foreshores.

    • 26th Oct 2018 11:30 AM
    Community proposes new plan for Jetty Foreshores

    Community proposes new plan for Jetty Foreshores

    News Rejuvenation of Jetty Foreshore Precinct is one step closer today.

    • 26th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
    T-boned on the Pacific Highway

    T-boned on the Pacific Highway

    News Emergency services on scene two vehicle accident.

    Pack of feral dogs sighted

    Pack of feral dogs sighted

    News Beware of feral dogs sighted on the Northern Beaches.

    Local Partners