THE stage has been extended, the orchestra will be housed in the green room and it promises to be one of the biggest local productions ever staged at the Jetty Theatre.

As one of the world's most iconic and longest-running musicals, Les Misérables hardly needs an introduction.

This latest undertaking by the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company has been a long time in the planning and much anticipated by local theatre goers so it's no surprise almost a third of tickets have already sold.

Les Misérables tells the story of Jean Valjean, a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France and the aftermath of the French Revolution, the tale unfolds through an interwoven storyline, rich musical numbers and dramatic scenes.

An epic score featuring I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own and Bring Him Home, Les Misérables brings Victor Hugo's revolutionary novel to life.

Being directed by Paul McLeod, with the well-loved score in the safe hands of musical director Tim Egan, the local cast has been rehearsing hard and is anxious for the curtain to go up on this stunning production.

What: Les Misérables

Where: Jetty Theatre

When: November 2-25

Tix: Box office or jettytheatre.com