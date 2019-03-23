Cassell calls for a new era as final residents vote

EXCITING TIMES: The Greens candidate for Coffs Harbour Jonathan Cassell (centre) with some supporters on election day.

GREENS candidate for Coffs Harbour Jonathan Cassell has made a last minute plea to voters, calling on them to draw an end to The Nationals stranglehold on the local seat.

Meeting with residents as they walked through through doors at the Cavanbah Centre to cast their vote, Mr Cassell said the time for change is now.

"It's an exciting day, we have one of the best opportunities to create change in Coffs Harbour at this election,” Mr Cassell said.

"I really believe that the community themselves are looking for an alternative candidate to The National party.

"They're all saying we've got to have change and it's been too long, we've got to make sure this electorate moves forward in a positive way.

"Youth unemployment is at 23 per cent, we've got problems with pollution in our waterways and we have to make sure our economy is sustainable; and that's what The Greens stand for.”

With the curtains closing on what has been an intense couple of months since announcing his candidacy, Mr Cassell said he wouldn't have changed a thing looking back at his campaign.

"I'd say it was one of the most successful Greens' campaigns in memory,” he said.

"We've really had a lot of support from our Members of Parliament and the Great Koala National Park has been an outstanding proposal for our community and I know our community are getting behind it.”

Voting closes at 6pm tonight.