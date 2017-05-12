CASS Energy wins sport aerobics day

WELL DONE: CASS Energy team members Isabella Van Wijk, Natalie Giri, Gabi Nash, Shaelea Ralston, Paris Warncken, Brooklyn Leonard and Tess Reynolds with their much-deserved rewards.

LOCAL sport aerobics athletes started their season in fine style, with a series of strong results in the FISAF Super Series Event held at Sportz Central.

More than 300 competitors from Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Newcastle converged on Coffs Harbour but it was the CASS Energy competitors, small in number but big on performance, who stole the show, with each local winning a medal to give the team five gold and three bronze.

Team coach Cassie Scully was impressed with her athletes' performances.

"It's a great confidence boost going into the FISAF State Championships on June 3,” Scully said.

AEROBICS STARS

Natalie Giri, Isabella Van Wijk - first Cadet Pairs

Brooklyn Leonard, Paris Warncken - first Junior Pairs

Gabi Nash, Tess Reynolds - third Junior Pairs

Shaelea Ralston - first Senior Novice

Tess Reynolds - first Junior Novice

Paris Warncken - first Junior International

Brooklyn Leonard - third Junior International

Natalie Giri - third Cadet International