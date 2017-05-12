CASS Energy wins sport aerobics day

LOCAL sport aerobics athletes started their season in fine style, with a series of strong results in the FISAF Super Series Event held at Sportz Central.
More than 300 competitors from Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Newcastle converged on Coffs Harbour but it was the CASS Energy competitors, small in number but big on performance, who stole the show, with each local winning a medal to give the team five gold and three bronze.
Team coach Cassie Scully was impressed with her athletes' performances.
"It's a great confidence boost going into the FISAF State Championships on June 3,” Scully said.
AEROBICS STARS
Natalie Giri, Isabella Van Wijk - first Cadet Pairs
Brooklyn Leonard, Paris Warncken - first Junior Pairs
Gabi Nash, Tess Reynolds - third Junior Pairs
Shaelea Ralston - first Senior Novice
Tess Reynolds - first Junior Novice
Paris Warncken - first Junior International
Brooklyn Leonard - third Junior International
Natalie Giri - third Cadet International