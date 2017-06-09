CASS Energy team shines at state titles

SMALL in number but big on performance the CASS Energy athletes showed their domination again at the FISAF State Championships.

All of the sport aerobics team's athletes qualified last weekend for the FISAF National Championships to be held in Brisbane at the end of next month.

The competition standard and rankings were extremely close and therefore a few wildcards were also awarded.

Coach Cassie Scully was extremely proud of all performances.

"The fact that all of the athletes qualified for FISAF Nationals is a great achievement and a credit to their training commitment,” Scully said.

There's no rest just yet for the CASS Energy athletes as 24 of them have a trip to Buderim on their agenda to compete in the school aerobics state finals.

STATE STARS

Tess Reynolds - 1st Junior Novice Individual

Gabi Nash - 4th Junior Novice Individual (wildcard)

Shaelea Ralston - 2nd Adult Novice Individual

Tess & Gabi - 3rd Junior Novice Pairs

Natalie Giri - 2nd Cadet International Individual

Brooklyn Leonard - 2nd Junior International Individual

Paris Warncken - 4th Junior International Individual (wildcard)

Brooklyn & Paris - 2nd Junior Novice Pairs