Casper is pet of the week.

Casper is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe

HE'S a chill dog looking for his forever home.

Casper the greyhound is two years and eight months old and is ok with both cats and dogs.

He loves to lay around after a quick run like most greyhounds and is a social pup but doesn't tolerate any silly behaviour from other dogs and will correct them.

Adoption fee: $320 plus $27.50 lifetime registration.

ID: 396053

If you'd like to adopt Casper or see what other dogs are available, visit adoptapet.com.au