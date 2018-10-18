Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino.
A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Crime

Casino man caught allegedly stealing from ambulance

18th Oct 2018 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM

POLICE will allege that at 1.47am on Thursday ambulance officers at Casino Hospital saw a man stealing items from a glove box in an ambulance.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police arrived soon after and spoke to a 45-year-old Casino man. He was searched and police located debit cards belonging to six different people.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for larceny, and he will appear in Casino Local Court in November.

Further investigations will take place in relation to the debit cards. #CasinoNSWcrime

ambulance theft casino hospital editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Break-in at Coffs Harbour store

    premium_icon Break-in at Coffs Harbour store...

    Video Police are investigating a break-in at a Coffs Harbour store in West High St overnight.

    • 18th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    When Harry met Lisa

    When Harry met Lisa

    News Northern beaches community champion meets the royals.

    Lack of police resources leaving children vulnerable online

    premium_icon Lack of police resources leaving children vulnerable online

    Crime The union warns police lack the resources to monitor paedophiles.

    Bluebottles plague Coffs Coast beaches

    Bluebottles plague Coffs Coast beaches

    News Influx seen at several beaches.

    Local Partners