Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jenna Moran, aged 16, of Casino, has been reported missing.
Jenna Moran, aged 16, of Casino, has been reported missing.
News

Casino girl missing, investigations under way

Rebecca Lollback
by
7th Jul 2020 7:55 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a girl missing from Casino.

Jenna Moran, 16, was last seen at about 6pm on Saturday at her home on West Street in Casino.

>>> MORE NEWS: $16,000 in fines handed down for water access offences

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into Jenna's whereabouts when she was reported missing yesterday after failing to return home.

Jenna is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, with a fair complexion, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with dark, long brown hair and blonde streaks at the front.

>>> MORE NEWS: What's next to do at beachfront development?

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with cut outs at the knees, a knitted, white jumper with a light brown scarf, and white Converse low cut shoes.

Anyone who sights Jenna or has information about her whereabouts, is urged to contact Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

casino missing girl richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Treat visitors with respect urges MP as borders close

        premium_icon Treat visitors with respect urges MP as borders close

        News Coffs Harbour residents have been reminded to treat all visitors with respect following today’s border closure announcement.

        Hungry Tigers mix it with ‘benchmark’ Boambee

        premium_icon Hungry Tigers mix it with ‘benchmark’ Boambee

        News Late chances go begging in tight tussle at Ayreshire Park.

        Top tips to have a safe caravan road trip

        premium_icon Top tips to have a safe caravan road trip

        Motoring Drivers are reminded to brush up on simple caravan safety tips

        Two dead from virus as NSW shuts border with Victoria

        premium_icon Two dead from virus as NSW shuts border with Victoria

        Breaking NSW border to close to Victoria following outbreak